Join Police On A Ride Along

Constable Jake and Commissioner discuss the Ride Along YouTube series (Photo/Supplied)

Jump in the front seat with frontline staff in a revival of New Zealand Police’s popular video series, Ride Along.

The day-in-the-life videos follow four Police Officers and their colleagues before, during and after a shift.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, who features in the new series, says the goal is to give viewers a realistic sense of the work - and lives - of the men and women in New Zealand Police.

“Policing can be a tough gig, but it’s a great one, with a real sense of camaraderie and family.

“Ride Along gives everyone a front row seat to life on the frontline, and hopefully it inspires them to join us.

“We’re doing a huge amount of work to increase the number of officers on our streets to help reduce crime and improve public safety.

“I encourage everyone to check out Ride Along, share it with family and friends and consider policing as an exciting and meaningful career.”

The first episode, to be released tomorrow, features Papakura Public Safety Officers Sophia and Jake.

Jake says Ride Along showcases the reality of policing.

“I spent three years in the 111-call centre taking calls from the public before I became an officer, so I know what the process is like from both ends. I’m here because I’m dedicated to keeping our communities safe.”

Sophia is driven by her family ties.

“My uncle is also an officer, and from a young age he inspired me to join. I wanted a career that would make my whānau proud,” she says.

Constable Steven in Central District on the job (Photo/Supplied)

A new episode of Ride Along will launch every month. Join Sophia, Jake, Steven, and Jess by visiting our YouTube channel.

Watch Seven Sharp tonight, Monday 17 March, to see a sneak-peak of the ride-along series: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/seven-sharp

Episode one launches on YouTube Tuesday 18 March, 7pm.

New ride-along campaign: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUQd5hk3KpIGfeRqky6SjviwWQ2PoNykv

The original series is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fs1BmHMHK2g&list=PLUQd5hk3KpIEepb5j1rxHbkqHSeuuRLle

New Cops: https://www.newcops.govt.nz/

