Police Target Antisocial Road Users In Feilding Following Noted Community Concern

Commodore and other two vehicles infringments (Photo/Supplied)

The Feilding community has had enough of anti-social road users and so has Police, prompting a road policing operation in Manawatū over the weekend.

As part of our continued focus in this area, Police from around Manawatū were out in force sending one clear message – if you break the law, you can expect enforcement action.

Police issued more than 30 infringements, seized and ordered vehicles off the road, dished out demerits, and charged drivers.

Inspector Ashley Gurney says the operation was supported by dog units, road policing staff - such as the Impairment Prevention Team - and prevention staff who set up checkpoints and stopped drivers.

The infringements were issued for speeding, driving with excess breath alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt, failing to remain within their lane, driving without the correct licence, using a mobile phone while driving, and other offences.

Those found driving outside the hours their licence allows, often with passengers, were not only issued infringements and demerits, but their parents or family members were called to collect them in the wee hours.

“The community has made it clear - they're fed up with the noise, the disruption, and the damage to our roads. We hear you, and we’re acting. We will not hesitate to continue utilising any enforcement action available to us,” Inspector Gurney says.

“Our enforcement action isn't limited to on the night - throughout these events we're gathering information to continue our work, and take follow-up action over the coming weeks.

“Don't be surprised if we are knocking on your door the week, or even several weeks after the event.”

Vehicle stopped (Photo/Supplied)

Inspector Gurney says Police know these drivers are being supported by many people, including those who attend these events, but also, people or organisations supplying the used tyres with marginal tread, towing vehicles to or from the scene, or attempting to conceal a driver’s identity.

“I recognise that many people who attend these events are not engaging in the skids or burnouts, and are generally good to deal with, however, your actions of going out, even to watch, is supporting and coaxing these drivers into continuing to disrupt the community.

“Our message to you is simple, we will not stop at the driver's involved, you too can expect enforcement action.

“We want to keep Feilding and Manawatu safe and a nice place to live. This anti-social road user behaviour not only puts the drivers at risk, but the bystanders, and wider community. It needs to stop, and it needs to stop now.”

If you see any unlawful driving, large convoys, or gatherings, please get in touch with us. Your information helps us target and track offenders.

Call 111 if you see it happening now. The sooner we know, the faster we can act.

By the numbers

1 vehicle pink stickered.

1 driver charged with aggravated failing to stop. (Driver of the white ute pictured in the middle of the intersection)

1 charge for driving while disqualified.

2 charges of sustained loss of traction.

3 infringements for driving with excess breath alcohol.

30 infringements for licence and registration related offences, failing to give way for a Police vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, using a cell phone while driving, and failing to remain in their lane.

1 vehicle impounded.

