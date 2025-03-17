Big Buddy Offering Free Mentored Programme: Applications Close End Of March

After the successful pilot of its new Group Programme, Big Buddy is calling for young boys between 14 and 17 throughout Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga who would benefit from a free seven-week mentored experience ending with a four-day adventure camp. Enrolments close for the next, Term Two programme, on March 31st.

The progamme has been enabled by generous sponsorship. Each young man receives $3,500 worth of mentoring, adventure, and personal growth at no cost to their whānau. It is open to boys who do not have a significant male role model at home.

The FREE programme connects boys with mentors and facilitators to tackle challenges, build confidence, resilience and responsibility and complements core support programme “Big Buddy One-2-One” which matches one Big Buddy to one Little Buddy aged between 7 and 13.

Reponses to the pilot have been very positive.

One boy shared: “I’ve really grown into a different person on this programme. When my dad passed away, I held all my emotions inside because I didn’t want to worry the people around me. This programme showed me it’s healthy to show how you feel and not hold everything on the inside.”

Of participants surveyed after the pilot, 80% felt calmer and more positive, 90% said had better understanding of others and seeing things from their perspective and 86% felt more confident in overcoming challenges.

Big Buddy co-CEO Steve Sobota in excited about the feedback and what’s ahead. “This isn’t just about giving boys something to do, it’s about giving them the tools to navigate life with strength, courage, and support,” he says.

Big Buddy will run the eight week programme in Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga delivering four programmes in 2025, with a future plan to expand the programme into Hamilton in 2026.

Apply today here. https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/buddy-up/find-a-big-buddy/ or email info@bigbuddy.org.nz

