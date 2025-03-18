Well-Prepared Missing Hunter Rescued On Stewart Island

Sergeant Ian Martin, Southland Police Search and Rescue:

A man’s lucky escape highlights the importance of taking a personal locator beacon when going on any outdoor adventure.

Around 9:40pm Police were alerted a hunter had gone missing on the Bosom Hunting block in Port Adventure, Stewart Island.

A member of a hunting party had left the group at the hut with an intended return of 5pm, however after they hadn’t returned by 6pm the occupants became worried.

A search was completed by one of the hunters, including firing a few warning shots in an attempt to locate them, however they were not located, and at 9:40pm the decision was made to raise the alarm.

Around 4am Monday morning, Police engaged the Southern Lakes Helicopters who conducted a night vision goggle and thermal camera search, again without success.

A full-scale search was then initiated with Land Search and Rescue volunteer teams from Rakiura/Stewart Island and Southland, supported by Southland Amateur Radio Communication (AREC) volunteers. Land Search and Rescue dog teams from Queenstown and Wanaka were also called in to assist.

At 10:34am the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) received a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) activation from the missing man. Southern Lakes Helicopters responded to the activation, locating and winching the man the man aboard. He was taken back to the Port Adventure Hunters Hut and reunited with the rest of his hunting party.

Police would like to thank the volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, AREC, and SAR Search Dogs for their assistance in locating the missing man, thanks to your efforts they were able to return to their friends.

This was a good example of the importance of taking a personal locator beacon when going on any outdoor adventure, once it was activated it led us right to his location and he was swiftly located and recovered.

