Immediate Condemnation Of Israel Must Be NZ Government Priority

Israel has today relaunched widespread genocidal air attacks on the besieged Palestinian people of Gaza.

“Immediate condemnation of Israel’s resumption of attacks on Gaza must come from the New Zealand government”, says Co National Chair of PSNA John Minto. “Israel has breached the January ceasefire agreement multiple times and is today relaunching its genocidal attacks against the Palestinian people of Gaza”

In the last few weeks Israel has:

refused to negotiate the second stage of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas which would see a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

Issued a complete ban on food, water, fuel and medical supplies entering Gaza – a war crime of epic proportions

Cut off the electricity supply desperately needed to, for example, operate desalination plants for water supplies

“The New Zealand government response has been a cowardly silence when the people of New Zealand have been calling for sanctions against Israel for its genocide”

“The government is out of touch with New Zealanders but in touch with the US/Israel”

“Foreign Minister Winston Peters seems to be explaining his silence as “keeping his nerve”

“For the past 17 months Peters has condemned every act of Palestinian resistance against 77 years of brutal colonisation and apartheid policies but he has refused to condemn any of the countless war crimes committed by Israel during this time – including the deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war.

“Speaking out to condemn Israel now is our opportunity to force it to reconsider and begin negotiations on stage two of the ceasefire agreement Israel is trying to walk away from”

“Palestinians and New Zealanders deserve no less”

