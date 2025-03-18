High Levels Of Toxic Algae At Silverstream Bridge – Dogs And People Should Avoid Contact With Water

Red alert level warnings are in place for Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River at Silverstream due to high levels of toxic algae.

Greater Wellington advises people not to swim or let their dogs near the water at the Silverstream area of Te Awa Kairangi. Dog walkers should ensure their dogs do not scavenge anything from the riverbanks that may be contaminated.

Greater Wellington’s senior advisor for Integration and Insights Penny Fairbrother says toxic algae can produce neurotoxins that act much like snake venom does. These toxins can be extremely harmful to humans and lethal to dogs if ingested.

“We strongly advise that people avoid using the stretch of Te Awa Kairangi at Silverstream and keep all dogs and children away from the river’s edge,” Fairbrother says.

“Even a small amount of toxic algae, the size of a 50-cent piece, can be enough to kill a dog. “Dog owners who think their animals have swallowed toxic algae, or shows signs of lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, paralysis or convulsions, should go to the nearest vet immediately.”

People who have been in contact with toxic algae and are feeling unwell, should see a doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The community is advised to check the LAWA website for toxic algae warnings and alerts before visiting rivers in the Wellington region this summer.

“Toxic algal blooms form naturally when temperatures increase, and calm weather conditions provide a stable growing environment.” says Fairbrother.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s important everyone knows how to spot toxic algae to keep their pets and whānau safe.”

“Toxic algae grows on rocks in the riverbed and forms leathery, dark green or black mats, which can break off and accumulate at the river’s edge. As the algal mats dry out, they can become light brown colour and have a distinctive deep earthy or musty smell.”

Greater Wellington is currently monitoring popular river swimming spots for toxic algae on a weekly basis.

To learn more about toxic algae, visit: Greater Wellington — Toxic algae (gw.govt.nz)

To check for toxic algae alerts in the Wellington region, visit: Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA)

© Scoop Media

