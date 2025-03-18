Queenstown Lakes Libraries Launches Literacy Festival

Queenstown Lakes Libraries is excited to launch LitFest, a literacy festival featuring dozens of free events held across the district.

The festival celebrates literacy in our district and aims to open the library doors to a wide audience. Events are varied and range from financial literacy to hands-on bookbinding workshops, author talks, spoken word, and self-publishing.

LitFest starts with an open mic night on Thursday 20 March at Wānaka Library. The open mic night is an opportunity for enthusiastic amateurs to come along and perform original music in front of a friendly and supportive audience alongside local group Wānaka Project.

Over at Frankton Library, a festival highlight is the panel discussion on adult neurodiversity featuring experts in ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and autism. Kiara Moore, Chris Cole, Deb Saint, and MaryAnn Hughes will guide the discussion, covering topics such as navigating adult diagnosis and supporting neurodiverse literacy. The event is held in partnership with Te Hau Toka on Thursday 27 March.

The festival also features hands-on workshops, such as the chance to learn the ancient art of Coptic bookbinding, a technique dating back to 4th-century Ethiopian monasteries, at Arrowtown Library. While at Queenstown Library, documentary filmmaker and writer Peta Carey will share her insights about what makes for a good story.

These are just a snapshot of the many events held across the district during LitFest.

Upper Clutha Libraries Branch Manager Julie Stretch said literacy is more than just reading. “It’s about expression, creativity, and connection. Libraries are evolving, and this festival showcases just how much they have to offer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Libraries, and this festival, is all about making learning, creativity, and storytelling accessible to our whole community. Come join us, get inspired, and be part of the magic.”

The festival runs from March to May and events are held at Arrowtown, Frankton, Queenstown and Wānaka libraries. Events are free and open to all – library membership is not required. Bookings are essential or recommended, depending on the event.

© Scoop Media

