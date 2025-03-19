St Peter’s On Willis Social Justice Group: Red Tape Hui: Unwrapping The Regulatory Standards Bill

The context of the Regulatory Standards Bill in terms of a fair and just society is the subject of the Red Tape Hui to be held in Wellington on 20 March, following the completion of public submissions to the newly established Ministry of Regulations on the proposed Bill.

Open to the public, The Red Tape Hui: Unwrapping the Regulatory Standard Bill will be hosted by Greg O’Connor, MP for Ōhāriu and Assistant Speaker of the House, and will feature three special guest speakers outlining their take on the Bill.

The speakers are Dr Bryce Wilkinson ONZM, Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative, Director of the Wellington-based economic consultancy firm Capital Economics, and Fellow of the Law and Economics Association of New Zealand; Dr Bryce Edwards, Director of The Integrity Institute and Senior Research Fellow at the Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka, Wellington School of Business and Government; and Craig Renney, Economist and Director of Policy for the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

The hui has been organised by the St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group. Since 2014, this group of parishioners have pushed for social justice in New Zealand, holding hui and making submissions to government.

The group’s chair, Gail Duncan, said: “Regulation under the Coalition government is moving at a rapid pace and we hope the hui will provide a moment in time to consider the intention of the proposed Regulatory Standards Bill ‘to improve the quality of regulation by ensuring that regulatory decisions are based on principles of good law-making and economic efficiency’ in terms of delivering a fair and just society.”

The hui will take place on Thursday 20 March at St Peter’s Anglican Church, 211 Willis Street, doors opening at 5pm.

The event will be live streamed from 5:30pm on http://opencast.anet.com.au:8080/

