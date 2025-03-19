Police Switch Onto Offenders After Burglary

Two burglars face charges after failing to flee from Police with their lights off in Ōrewa.

The pair had been travelling north after earlier allegedly committing a burglary at a Birkenhead store on the North Shore.

Just after 4am, a Police unit observed a suspicious vehicle on Hibiscus Coast Highway.

“On seeing the patrol vehicle, the car’s headlights were quickly turned off,” Inspector Mike Rickards, relieving Waitematā North Area Commander says.

“Ironically, this attracted our staff’s attention even further and the vehicle was signalled to stop.”

The vehicle fled but was not pursued.

Inspector Rickards says traffic cameras were used to track the vehicle into the Pūhoi area.

“Eagle had already deployed into the area, and with spikes successfully deployed on Fowler Access Road there was nowhere to go for the pair.”

After the vehicle came to a stop, both men ran into nearby bushland.

“Eagle directed our staff on the ground to the two men’s location and they were both arrested,” Inspector Rickards says.

Inside the vehicle was a range of new equipment which was suspected to be stolen.

North Shore Police have since confirmed a burglary had taken place in Birkenhead roughly half an hour prior to the vehicle being seen in Ōrewa.

“A retail store on Mokoia Road was burgled at around 3.30am and was in the process of being reported when our staff were dealing with this pair.

“The Tactical Crime Unit has now charged them with burglary and are in the fortunate position of being able to return the stolen property.”

Those arrested are two men, aged 35 and 40, who will appear in the North Shore District Court.

