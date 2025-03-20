Correction - Operation Sove Update
Thursday, 20 March 2025, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two previous releases regarding Operation Sove, the
murder and arson investigation in Stokes Valley, were
published with incorrect dates.
The three incidents
Police are investigating occurred on Thursday 10 October,
Monday 14 October and Tuesday 5 November.
We ask media
to please update any stories accordingly.
We apologise
for any
confusion.
