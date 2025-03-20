What’s The Future Of Water?

It’s the biggest decision Masterton District Council (MDC) will make in decades – and councillors need to know what the community thinks before they make it.

On 21 May, MDC must decide the future of water services - treated drinking water, wastewater treatment, and stormwater.

These services are currently managed by individual councils and paid for through rates, but under the Government’s Local Water Done Well reforms, change is required.

The public have until 22 April to have their say.

MDC’s proposal is to join with Carterton, South Wairarapa, and Tararua District councils to form a jointly-owned council-controlled water organisation to deliver the services.

The alternative option is a Masterton District Council-only approach to service delivery, taking into account new regulatory requirements.

For both approaches, MDC’s consultation document sets out the projected impact each option would have on rates, debt, and levels of service.

Following consultation, the elected members of the Council will decide whether to proceed with the proposal or the alternative option.

That decision will be used to prepare a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP), which must be submitted to Government by 3 September 2025.

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell said it was essential the Council heard from the community on the proposal.

“Water-related services are a key part of the work councils all around the country do, but the increased cost of installing, maintaining, and replacing water infrastructure makes providing these services increasingly expensive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“And those costs must largely be paid by ratepayers. Local Water Done Well aims to find a better way of managing these challenges and funding the responses.

“This is potentially a huge change for the Council, and we want to hear what our community thinks.”

The consultation documents will be available on the Council website when consultation opens tomorrow, with hard copies available at Council offices and the Masterton District Library next week.

Submissions close at 4pm on Tuesday 22 April.

© Scoop Media

