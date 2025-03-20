Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Update

A brief period of rain across Tasman District this week has allowed some consent holder water restrictions to be eased back or removed in the Upper Motueka but others are maintained in the Moutere Deep Groundwater management zones.

Tasman’s Dry Weather Task Force has decided that from Monday March 24, 2025, stage 1 rationing for the Upper Motueka zone encompassing Baton, Wangapeka, Stanley Brook, Glen Rae, Tadmor and Tapawera will be lifted.

Stage 3 restrictions (a 50% reduction in consented water use) previously in place for Motupiko and Rainy zones have been reduced to stage 1 (a 20% reduction).

Due to only a marginal rise in the Eastern Moutere Deep Groundwater Zone and the continuing low levels in the Coastal Zone, the current stage 2 restrictions (a 35% reduction) in these areas will remain in place. These restrictions have stabilised the aquifer which is pleasing to see.

It is important that Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restriction thresholds.

These restrictions do not apply to Tasman urban water supplies or Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent. The rainfall from 7pm Monday to 6am Wednesday brought varying amounts across the region – ranging from 5mm at Motueka (Parker St) to 75mm in the Aorere Valley.

Whilst the rain has been useful with the rise in river flow, the dry nature of the region will mean these levels will drop relatively quickly.

Meanwhile, groundwater recovery has been limited. There has also been minimal change to soil moisture on the Waimea Plains and Tākaka from last week, as the rain was focused on the hills.

Te Waikoropupū Springs has risen from a low of 8900 l/s this week, to 9000 l/s but is beginning to drop.

The Eastern Zone has shown a small rise to 33.42 m -just above the DWTF trigger of 33 - but the Coastal Zone is dropping again after reaching last week’s level of 19.42m amsl.

The lower Wai-iti River is flowing at 790 l/s, while the Wai-iti Dam is still sitting at 68.1% full.

The Waimea Community Dam is currently 85.5% full – the drop in level has been due to the release of water for dam testing in recent days.

The unmodified flow at Wairoa at Irvines was rising with the rain (~8000 l/s) – but it is noted the current restrictions on the Waimea unaffiliated water permits won’t come off unless the seven-day moving mean flow increases to greater than 6000 l/s.

The current forecast does not indicate significant rain in the coming 10 days for the region – however as we get later into the season, irrigation water demand will continue to decline.

Staff will continue to monitor river flows, groundwater and soil moisture levels in the coming days to ascertain the need for further measures.

Decisions will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, provisionally scheduled for Tuesday 25 March 2025.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

