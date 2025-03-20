Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For FIFA Qualifiers

Extra capacity on some Metlink train services and larger buses will be running for the upcoming FIFA qualifying match between New Zealand and Fiji at 7pm Friday 21 March, to reduce congestion and ease pressure on the wider transport system.

The Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will be running with extra services added after the game.

Core bus routes will have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Another qualifier game will be played at 3pm between New Caledonia and Tahiti.

Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to access discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

