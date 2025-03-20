Applications Open For Commercial Licences On Our Reserves

Our Thames-Coromandel District Council is now inviting applications for commercial licences for vendors to deliver activities on Council-owned reserve land.

Commercial operators require a licence to run their business on any Council-owned reserve land. This ensures that the operations are well managed, safe, and enhance our communities and visitors’ experience of using reserves. Through licensing operators, our Council can also monitor the conditions of the licensee to ensure that they are not breaching the conditions of their licence and taking away from people’s enjoyment of reserves. This also ensures that unlicensed operators can be managed in line with this process.

The application process is designed to streamline licensing, enhance safety, and improve community and visitor experiences.

Applications are done through a weighted tender process.

Licence periods are extended for up to a nine-year term, with three-yearly reviews.

There are three categories of licence – single site, multiple site and start-up.

All licence types can be applied for in one application – you no longer need an application for each site if you are applying for multiple sites.

Applications close Monday 24 April. These will be reviewed in May, vendors will be notified in June, and licences will be issued in July.

For more information or to submit an application, visit tcdc.govt.nz/col.

