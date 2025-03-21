Regional Feed Imports Pose Biosecurity Risk To Waikato Farms

Drought conditions in the Waikato region will prompt many local farmers to buy in animal feed from neighbouring areas, but Waikato Regional Council says farmers should be vigilant to avoid importing pest plants to their farms and the region at the same time.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Waikato and other regions as a medium-scale adverse event earlier this month due to persistently low rainfall and soil moisture levels this summer. The declaration unlocks government support for farmers and growers including tax relief and rural assistance payments.

Donald Stobie, Federated Farmers arable chairman for Waikato, encourages farmers to plan ahead to minimise disruption on farm and keep pests and weeds out: “We’re big on buying local. We want our farmers to help each other out and source feed in New Zealand but also make sure no one accidentally spreads pests.”

Some pest plants with no presence or very low numbers in the Waikato could establish themselves here if caught up in imported stock feed. Pest plants in the Hawkes Bay, Bay of Plenty and Northland are particularly concerning.

The Hawkes Bay is grappling with cotton thistle, saffron thistle, nassella tussock and Chilean needle grass. Chilean needle grass has no presence here, but it can travel via animal feed like hay and silage or attached to sheep’s wool. The plant’s arrow-like seeds can penetrate livestock hides and cause blindness. It also leaches nutrients from pasture and reduces farm production.

The Bay of Plenty is battling significant infestations of alligator weed, noogoora bur and variegated thistle. All three plants reside in very low numbers in the Waikato, and we operate an extensive programme to contain and eradicate them. Any one of them will seriously impact farms and livestock, including stock health and pasture damage.

Chilean needle grass (Photo/Supplied)

Alligator weed (Photo/Supplied)

Northland is riddled with alligator weed too but also has Madagascar ragwort. The council does not believe Madagascar ragwort has made it to the Waikato so far and wants to keep it that way. Its toxins cause permanent liver damage when grazed, resulting in illness, low milk production, slow growth, and sometimes stock deaths.

The council’s pest plants team leader, Darion Embling, wants farmers to act like biosecurity officers at the airport and treat their property boundaries like borders: “People are usually aware of international biosecurity measures, but farmers should apply the same principles inter-regionally to protect their farms and livestock.”

Farmers should buy guaranteed weed-free feed hay and silage wherever possible and inspect all feed on arrival. They can contact Waikato Regional Council or a farm consultant if unsure whether weeds are present or not.

Embling also recommends staying aware of people and vehicle movements on and around the farm, restricting feed-out areas to reduce the risk of spreading weeds, and regularly checking feed storage and feed-out areas for new or unusual plants.

Anyone with questions or concerns about pest plants can contact the regional council pest plant team on 0800 800 401. Farmers should reach out to Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or MPI’s On Farm Support Team on 0800 707 133 if they need drought-related financial support.

