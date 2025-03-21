Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hadlow

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Spur Road, Hadlow on 23 February.

He was 47-year-old Joseph John Theyers, from Timaru.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

