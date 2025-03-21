Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hadlow
Friday, 21 March 2025, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Spur Road, Hadlow on 23
February.
He was 47-year-old Joseph John Theyers, from
Timaru.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends
at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash remain
ongoing.
