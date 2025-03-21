Miramar Unexplained Death: Name Release And Appeal

An investigation into a man’s unexplained death in Miramar on Monday is ongoing, with Police now seeking dashcam footage from across the suburb early that morning.

The victim is 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah, originally from Afghanistan. He was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Darlington Road, about 2.20am on 17 March.

Mr Nabizadah was found by Police carrying out area enquiries following a serious burglary that happened a short distance away about 20 minutes earlier.

Sadly, Mr Nabizadah died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem was completed on 19 March and found the cause of death was a result of blunt force head injuries.

Mr Nabizadah was not involved in the burglary, and we are still trying to establish how he was injured.

He was released to his family yesterday and laid to rest yesterday afternoon.

Members of the public may play a crucial role in helping us piece together the events that unfolded early that morning, and Police are now widening our area of focus.

We would like to hear from any motorist who was driving in the Miramar suburb between midnight and 3am on Monday 17 March and has dashcam footage of their trip.

We would like to hear from anyone in the Nevay Road, Camperdown Road and Darlington Road area between 12.20am and 3am that same morning. Mr Nabizadah was wearing a brown jacket with a blue t-shirt underneath, black trousers, and light brown coloured shoes. He was located near his vehicle, a silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, with the registration NQE681.

If you saw a person fitting that description, please contact us as soon as possible.

As part of the investigation, we are reviewing CCTV and are continuing enquiries into the movements of the victim, including to establish if his death and the burglary are linked.

Burglary enquiries ongoing

Parallel investigations are under way into the man’s unexplained death, and the burglary, where a man entered a Darlington Road home before being challenged by one of the occupants.

A number of enquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible for this burglary.

Again, the community may be able to help us. We still want to hear from anyone who has had clothing, shoes or other items go missing in Darlington Road, Totara Road and Camperdown Road, particularly the block north of Camperdown Road.

We also want to hear from anyone who locates any discarded items of property on their sections, and anyone who has seen but not reported suspicious activity or prowling in the area over the last couple of weeks, including any previously unreported thefts from properties or vehicles since early March.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

