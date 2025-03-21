SH1 Oakleigh Overnight Road Rebuild Works To Begin Next Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will begin rebuilding a section of State Highway 1 at Oakleigh next week.

From Tuesday 25 March to Tuesday 1 April, the road will be down to one lane between Mangapai Road and Totara Road, with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for the duration to accommodate the asphalt rebuild works.

Work will be undertaken overnight between 9pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday. There will be no works on Friday and Saturday nights. Travel delays are expected to be 5-10 minutes.

Contractors will then return from Wednesday 9 April to Thursday 1 May to complete the work. Work will again take place between 9pm and 5am Sunday to Thursday, and there will be stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit for the duration.

On Sunday 13 April there will be a full closure in place overnight. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Mangapai Road, Paparoa Oakleigh Road, SH12 Maungaturoto to SH1 Brynderwyn. Northbound traffic will take the same route, in reverse (see map below and attached). The detour is expected to add 25 minutes to people’s journeys. People are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time.

Work will stop for Easter weekend and ANZAC Day.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works. There will be increased noise for residents in the area.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

