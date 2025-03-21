Jervois Quay Closures And Detours For Upgrade Work

From 7pm on Sunday 23 March there will be lane closures and diversions in place on Jervois Quay for important roadworks in the area.

The work will include strengthening and resealing the roadway, upgrading drainage, and repairing footpaths.

Jervois Quay (Photo/Supplied)

The work, mostly in the northbound lanes, is estimated to last three weeks and will be phased over different sections with most lane closures happening off-peak to minimise disruption and congestion in the area.

We encourage people to avoid driving in the area and use public transport, walk or cycle, and follow diversions in place.

Parking restrictions will be implemented 24 hours prior to the works starting and remain in place throughout the project.

Local businesses and residents have been notified, VMS boards are in place with details, and alternative routes are signposted around the area.

Stage 1: Jervois Quay from Harris to Willeston Street.

Stage 2: Jervois Quay from Willeston to Hunter Street.

Stage 3: Jervois Quay and Willeston Street intersection.

Stage 4: Willeston Street roadway and footpath repairs.

Stage 5: Jervois Quay/Post Office Square/Queens Wharf Intersection.

Meanwhile, the Wakefield Street sewer main upgrade work is progressing well, with the slip lane from Oriental Parade reopened and Chaffers Street now back to two-lane traffic.

The team is shifting focus to the northern end, where they’ve started excavation near Tory Street for the next phase of work.

We apologise for any inconvenience you may experience while we complete this important infrastructure work.

For updates about Wakefield Street please visit Wakefield Street main rising works.

