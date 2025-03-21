Police Appeal For Vehicle Sightings In Relation To Operation Sove

Police investigating the murder of Ian David Moller and the arsons at his property are releasing images of a vehicle believed to be involved, as we continue to appeal for information from the Stokes Valley community.

Since the launch of the homicide investigation in November 2024, four people have been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. However, Police would still like to hear from anyone with information that may be of interest to us.

(Photo/Supplied)

Police have identified and subsequently located a silver Mazda Atenza, registration LKA609, and are speaking with the current owners of the vehicle who are assisting in our investigation.

The vehicle, captured on CCTV footage, travelled on Stokes Valley Road and George Street between 1.40am and 3am on Tuesday 5 November 2024.

Police urge those who have seen this Mazda Atenza within Stokes Valley in recent times to come forward and speak with us, as we would like to identify those who have recent known links to this vehicle.

Although several months have passed since the last arson, resulting in Mr Moller’s murder, Police are also appealing to the Stokes Valley community to review their CCTV or dashcam footage from the early hours of Thursday 10, Monday 14, and Saturday 19 October, alongside Tuesday 5 November 2024.

Police encourage anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage of this vehicle or its occupants to please get in touch with us.

The investigation team are working diligently on these incidents, and we are yet to contact a number of people within the community who we believe know details of the three arsons and Mr Moller’s murder, including why these offences were committed and who is involved.

We ask them, and anyone else with information, to come forward and speak with us before we knock on their door.

The four people charged in relation to this incident have been remanded in custody and have court-imposed name suppression. They are due to reappear in the High Court at Wellington on Friday 4 April.

If you have information that could help Police’s investigation, please contact us at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation Sove.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

