Police Out In Force To Target Antisocial Road Users This Weekend

Supplied: NZ Police

Inspector Angela Hallett, Road Policing Manager, Eastern District:

Police are aware of a planned antisocial road user event planned for Hawke’s Bay this weekend.

A number of participants are expected to take part over the weekend. To help Police respond to, and curtail illegal and antisocial behaviour, members of the public are being asked to contact us when they see it happening.

We will have a visible presence on the roads, with a focus on deterring antisocial behaviours, and disrupting illegal activities.

In the lead up to the weekend, Police have completed enquiries with persons suspected of involvement in previous sustained loss of traction offending and those in the Hawke’s Bay car scene generally. This has led to plenty of parents having a greater awareness of their teenagers’ weekend activities and the potential to influence them from participating.

Demerit point suspension notices have also been issued, and one car has been impounded relating to burnouts.

The community has reported several instances to us across the last few weeks, with increasing concern. I have personally heard from members of our community who have been impacted and shaken by this activity. My message to them is, we hear you and we are responding.

Overall, we want the community to feel safe. Emergency services are all too aware of the consequences of this driving behaviour, including people getting seriously injured, but also the potential for someone to lose their life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A car can be an unpredictable thing when its being pushed to its limits, especially when it comes within mere inches of the spectators or those filming it.

Police have been working alongside partner agencies and territorial authorities in our response to the activity.

We will be targeting those engaged in skids and burnouts, but our enforcement action won’t be limited there. We will also be targeting those supporting this activity, such as those attending the events or attempting to conceal the driver’s identity. Licence conditions and any breaches of those will be enforced.

Illegal activity from sustained loss of traction causes significant damage to the roading infrastructure and presents a risk to other road users and is costly to repair.

We also know that people and organisations are supporting this activity through supplying these drivers with tyres, often second hand with marginal tread, and people towing vehicles to and from the scene, you too can expect Police to be knocking on your door.

Where we can’t take action on the night we will use the information gathered to follow up later on.

We ask members of the public to report this behaviour to us, but do not attempt to stop it or get close. Instead stay inside your house if it is happening outside or hold back if you are driving through the area and report information from a distance.

Please contact us on 111 if it is happening now or 105 either online or over the phone if it after the fact.

© Scoop Media

