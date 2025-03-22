Rahui Tongariro Alpine Crossing

He rāhui

He aitua! He aitua!

Ka papaki te tai o te atarau, ka huri aku kamo ki te tihi o Tongariro ki nga hihi o te ra e piata mai ana. Aue taukuri e!

It is with great sadness that Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro acknowledge a recent death in Tongariro National Park.

With the support of the Department of Conservation and New Zealand Police and a rāhui has been placed on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing for three days from today Saturday 22 March 2025. It will be lifted at 6 am on Wednesday 26 March.

To show respect, all hikers in the area are asked to consider using alternative tracks during the rāhui.

A rāhui (physical and spiritual protection mechanism) sets a temporary prohibition around the rāhui area and limits access for that period in order to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whānau of the deceased.

It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the death allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people; in particular the grieving whānau.

Transport operators for the Tongariro Alpine Crossing have been made aware of the rāhui.

