Mt Taranaki Rescue Highlights Important Safety Message

A rescue this morning where a man was located in a serious condition has highlighted one fact, it is no longer summer summit season on Mount Taranaki.

Around 9am, a search and rescue operation was launched after a person attempting to descend Mt Taranaki from the summit as part of a pair fell a considerable distance.

Sergeant Andrew Wong Too of Taranaki Police Search and Rescue said Police were called to the eastern side of Taranaki Maunga after his climbing partner saw him fall and raised the alarm.

“The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and volunteers from Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue responded, coordinated by Police Search and Rescue.”

“Luckily, the weather was clear, and he was swiftly located by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Police would like to commend the man’s climbing partner, who did everything right in what was a distressing incident.

“We would also like to thank Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue, and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter who swiftly responded, locating and assisting the man off the mountain.

“We are urging people to carry the right gear and have a full understanding of the weather and mountain conditions before heading up the mountain,” said Sergeant Wong Too.

Please have a read of the below important safety advice from our search and rescue partners at Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue.

Until the start of the next summer season, it is no longer appropriate to attempt the summit without:

• Crampons – these must be proper crampons – “microspikes” will not suffice on Taranaki.

• Crampon-compatible boots.

• Ice axe.

• Helmet.

• Headlamp.

• Gear to sit still in sub-zero conditions for at 6-12 hours in comfort, and overnight in discomfort – It can easily take this long for us to get to you, even in the best of conditions.

• The knowledge and practiced skills to use crampons and an ice axe effectively – use of this equipment without proper knowledge will only result in self-endangerment.

• Sufficient time to complete your objective – i.e., start early in the day.

Remember:

• If lost or disoriented, your first step should be to go to www.topomap.co.nz, and select “locate me” (crosshair symbol).

• If you’re still lost or unsure of your location – stop. Continuing to move when unsure is only digging yourself deeper into a hole.

• Consider having one person in your group track your path using a GPS or phone app (e.g. “New Zealand Topo Maps”) – it’s much easier to backtrack in low- to no- visibility if you know where you came from.

• If you’re unsure or uncomfortable on the way up, it will be much worse coming down – consider turning back before it’s too late.

• The snow may seem soft on the way up, but it can lock up (“freeze”) in less than 30 minutes – without crampons, you may be stranded at elevation with no way to move up or down.

• Stay together with your group – you’re much less likely to get lost or to get into strife as a team.

• Wear your helmet – especially when above the snowline.

• If truly beleaguered, your best bet is to wrap up warm, sit down, and activate your PLB.

