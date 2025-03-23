Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made In Connection To Retail Crimes In Central Auckland

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 49-year-old man previously sought by Police in connection to a spate of offending in Auckland retail premises has now been arrested.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on nine charges of aggravated assault, five charges of theft from retails, and several other charges.

The warrant for his arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery will also be heard.

Police would like to thank the Auckland city centre retail community, as well as the security sector, who kept Police up to date with sightings and information, and ultimately led us to making an arrest.

We believe this arrest will make the city centre safer.

