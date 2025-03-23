Serious Crash, Maraetotara - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Ohope Road, Maraetotara, in the Whakatane District.

Police were called about 4.55pm.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

