Funding Opens For Local Biodiversity Projects

Applications for the Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Environmental Enhancement Contestable Fund open on Thursday 27 March 2025, marking the start of the first funding round this year.

A new partnership between Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, the Eastern & Central Community Trust (ECCT), and Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay has added $60,000 to the fund, which is already supported by $50,000 from the Regional Council. The fund helps community groups working to protect and restore local biodiversity.

The contestable fund offers grants in two categories:

Smaller or early-stage projects (ranging from $1,000 to $3,000)

Larger or more established projects ($3,001 to $15,000)

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Senior Biodiversity Advisor Natalie de Burgh says a collective approach is needed to address biodiversity challenges in the region.

“We know that we can’t tackle biodiversity issues alone and the efforts of private landowners, community groups, and volunteers are crucial for healthy and functioning biodiversity. This funding makes sure those working on the ground have the support they need to continue making a real difference.”

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay General Manager Debbie Monahan says the funding provides a boost to conservation efforts.

“Access to funding is often a major barrier for many community groups. This grant removes that barrier, allowing people to take action for nature. We’re excited to help fund projects that will have long-term impacts on the biodiversity of our region. We encourage all community groups with ideas to apply.”

Applications can be made from Thursday 27 March 2025 at biodiversityhb.org and will close on 1 May 2025. Successful applicants will have until 30 June 2026 to complete their projects.

For more information, visit biodiversityhb.org.

