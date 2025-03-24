Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, Whakatane

Monday, 24 March 2025, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Whakatane yesterday, (Sunday 23 March).

Around 4:55pm Police responded to Ohope Road after a car and a motorbike collided.

It appears the motorbike has been travelling at speed around the corner where they have slid out onto their side into the opposite lane, a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction has then struck the motorbike, with the impact resulting in the car flipping onto its roof.

The motorbike rider was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however sadly they died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Whakatane Hospital with minor injuries, and was discharged last night.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing and Police are asking anyone that witnessed the crash or has information that may assist in our investigation to contact Police.

You can report information to us via 105 either online or over the phone. Please reference file number: 250323/2112.

