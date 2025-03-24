Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Invercargill Police Appealing For Information Following Aggravated Robbery

Monday, 24 March 2025, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Invercargill.

At around 3.30am this morning, Police were alerted to four people entering a store on North Road with two armed with knives and another with a trye iron.

The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Thankfully, the two store employees are uninjured however they are understandably shaken by the incident.

Invercargill Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the aggravated robbery or may have information that could assist in our investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the North Road area between 12am and 5am this morning.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Police in our investigation is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250324/2633.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 