Invercargill Police Appealing For Information Following Aggravated Robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Invercargill.

At around 3.30am this morning, Police were alerted to four people entering a store on North Road with two armed with knives and another with a trye iron.

The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Thankfully, the two store employees are uninjured however they are understandably shaken by the incident.

Invercargill Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the aggravated robbery or may have information that could assist in our investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the North Road area between 12am and 5am this morning.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Police in our investigation is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250324/2633.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11

