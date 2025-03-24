A New Programme To Ignite Rangatahi Potential And Inspire Others Is Here

Young Māori and Pasifika leaders have a unique opportunity to participate in a programme that will help guide them towards a positive future while connecting with peers and community role models.

Harmony Pasifika is proud to introduce the Aurora Rangatahi Programme, a transformative initiative designed to empower young Māori and Pasifika aged between 16-24. The Aurora Rangatahi Programme ignites the potential of Māori and Pasifika young people by fostering leadership, self-awareness, and positive decision-making.

Aurora Rangatahi Programme is the latest offering by Harmony Pasifika, a charity known for its innovative and life-changing mental health interventions, support and education that supports individuals, whānau, and communities.

“The Aurora Rangatahi Programme is much more than a programme,” said Kilisitina Dawber, CEO of Harmony Pasifika. “It’s an opportunity for rangatahi to become beacons of change in their communities – and to connect with incredible role models and peers motivated by similar goals.”

This programme is inspired by the brilliance of the aurora, the natural wonder of light in the darkness, and empowers rangatahi by being responsive to their real needs. The 20-hour programme is designed to build well-rounded, confident, and responsible individuals.

“The 10-week programme provides a safe and supportive environment where rangatahi can develop leadership skills, resilience, and self-confidence,” says Kilisitina. “It blends interactive workshops, mentorship, and peer support networks to give participants the tools to navigate challenges, develop resilience, set goals, make healthy life choices, and spearhead transformations.”

Aurora Rangatahi is delivered by Harmony Pasifika’s experienced team including facilitators and psychologist.

Kilisitina adds “The programme offers participants a unique experience where they can reimagine their futures all while being supported by a community that believes in them.”

An important part of the Aurora Rangatahi programme is connecting to role models including Semisi Paea from Moana Pasifika and Timani Ngungutau Cruiserweight boxer amongst others. It culminates in a graduation ceremony recognising participants growth and achievements.

Thanks to the Sky City Community Trust, Aurora Rangatahi Programme is free, but there are some eligibility requirements and places are limited. The programme runs from 2 May until 4 July 2025 at the Onehunga Community Centre.

Helping find the key to change

Visit www.harmonypasifika.org.nz | Email office@harmonypasifika.org.nz | Call 09 636 3449

Potential leaders need to have completed a registration form by 17 April 2025. For more information about Harmony Pasifika and the Aurora Rangatahi Programme, please visit harmonypasifika.org.nz.

