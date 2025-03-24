Urgent Funding Needed As Funding Runs Dry To Fight Caulerpa In The Bay Of Islands

Northlands Coordination Unit, the Conquer Caulerpa Charitable Trust (CCCT) is urgently calling for donations after new discoveries of the invasive Caulerpa seaweed, were found in multiple new locations in the Bay of Islands, including Paradise Bay, Army/Waiwhapuku Bay, and around Motukiekie Island—all popular anchorage locations. Funding has run dry, to mobilise divers to find new patches and treat them. Concerns are growing amongst the community, because the new discoveries can quickly become large scale dense patches, like Omakiwi Cove, if we don’t act now.

"Many people don't fully understand the severe carnage that Caulerpa can inflict on Northland’s environment and economy. The Bay of Islands is particularly vulnerable," says Verdon Kelliher of the Conquer Caulerpa Charitable Trust. "With Caulerpa appearing in multiple high-use anchorage areas it is highly likely that Caulerpa will be transmitted on boat anchors across lots of bays. This would expediate the transmission of Caulerpa and establish it in so many places that we will struggle to control it.” Eventually the real impacts on the local economy and the environment will prove to be a catastrophe. The regions tourism, hospitality, and local businesses will bear the brunt of it all. “But we can avoid this if we act now say’s Kelliher"

What many people don't understand is that while the Government has funded $10 million for technology trials, there is currently no budget allocated to deploy these technologies beyond the trial phase. "It's also highly likely that the UV light technology and benthic cage trials will be deployed in Aotea/Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel, as both supporting companies are based in the Auckland region."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This leaves the Bay of Islands with a mechanical suction dredge but no funding to operate it after the trial period. Additionally, the dredge alone cannot eradicate Caulerpa as it cannot operate in all the terrains where Caulerpa is growing.

"Without immediate funding for surveillance and eradication, Caulerpa will continue to spread unchecked, with potentially devastating consequences for the Bay of Islands' marine ecosystem and economy," Kelliher warns.

The $10 million government funding announced by Biosecurity New Zealand Minister, Hon Andrew Hoggard, is supporting three technological initiatives: UV light technology trials, benthic cage trials, and a submerged mechanical suction dredge. (which will take a few months before it is operational). While these technologies show promise, it may take another year or two to refine and operationalise them.

"The most immediate need is to understand the full extent of the problem," explains Kelliher. "We need urgent action and funding to keep searching and stopping new patches of Caulerpa. Without knowing where Caulerpa is, we can't stop it, and without resources to stop it quickly, it happily spreads. "

The Conquer Caulerpa Charitable Trust is working with MPI and NRC as Northlands central coordination unit for Caulerpa. The Bay of Islands is our priority area for the response because we know Caulerpa is present there.

The Trust needs public support to keep going and to stop it spreading. “Our dive team, Northern Divers NZ is about to begin surveying high anchorages areas across the Bay of Islands, but we don’t have enough money to keep them in the water long” says the Trust. The Trust has recently raised $50,000, and surveys will soon begin to search for Caulerpa in Russell, Opua, Paihia, around Urupukapuka, and Oke Bay. We want to dive Kerikeri and other areas with popular anchorages, but our resources won’t stretch that far.

Speed is crucial to prevent the spread from becoming too substantial to manage.

Can you help keep our divers in the water? Donate now!

How to Donate:

Donations to the Conquer Caulerpa Charitable Trust can be made via our website:

www.conquercaulerpa.nz

© Scoop Media

