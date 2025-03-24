Stage One, Almost Done – The Strand Optimisation Project

Stage One of The Strand Optimisation Project is nearing completion, with an upcoming four-night closure planned between Quay Street/ Tamaki Drive and Beach Road.

The closure will take place between 9pm and 5am from Sunday 30 March to Thursday 3 April, and will allow crews to complete road resurfacing and line marking, before returning in early May to paint the transit lanes green.

During the closure, road users will be detoured via Beach Road, Tangihua Street and Quay Street/ Tamaki Drive. The detour is expected to add 5 to 10 minutes to people’s journeys.

There will be no access between Gladstone Road and The Strand. Parnell residents are advised to use St Stephens Ave, Parnell Road and Parnell Rise to travel to Stanley Street and Beach Road. For residents on The Strand, access will be managed by traffic control.

People travelling through the area should plan ahead and be prepared for delays.

These works are weather dependent and there may be changes in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on the works.

The Strand Optimisation Project is a joint project between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT). The project runs along The Strand between Alten Road and Tāmaki Drive in Auckland and aims to improve efficiency, travel choice and safety along this busy corridor. implementing a special vehicle lane, relocating or removing bus stops, installing new pedestrian crossings, and upgrading intersections.

