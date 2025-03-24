Road Closed, SH1, Taihape - Central

State Highway One is closed following a serious crash this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash near Spooners Hill Road at around 4.40pm.

Two people are reported to have injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

