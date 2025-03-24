Road Closed, SH1, Taihape - Central
Monday, 24 March 2025, 5:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One is closed following a serious crash
this evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the
single vehicle crash near Spooners Hill Road at around
4.40pm.
Two people are reported to have
injuries.
The road is closed while emergency services
are at the scene and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
