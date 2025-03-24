Arvida Appeals Auckland Council’s Flawed Decision To Reject Private Plan Change For Future Warkworth Residential Area

Retirement and aged care community provider Arvida has today (Monday 24 March) lodged an appeal with the Environment Court, following Auckland Council’s decision to reject a private plan change request to rezone land for its proposed development in Warkworth.

Arvida, one of New Zealand's largest retirement village and aged care operators, is seeking to develop a 198-unit village and an aged care facility on 22 hectares of land in Warkworth, to address the growing and unmet demand for housing Auckland’s ageing population.

In March 2024, Arvida lodged a request with Auckland Council to start the rezoning process of a wider area of 140 hectares of land, situated on the edge of Warkworth, to allow a more coordinated approach to the area’s future development. Over the past year, Arvida has engaged with Warkworth locals, iwi, and key agencies like Watercare and Auckland Transport, and submitted evidence in support of its request.

However, on 27 February, Auckland Council’s Governing Body rejected the plan change request, in a decision Arvida says was flawed.

Arvida Chief Executive Jeremy Nicoll says: “The decision to block our plan change request, and prevent a fair public hearing, was unjustified.

“The only two grounds for rejection raised by Council – whether it was not in accordance with sound resource management practice or Part 5 of the RMA – do not apply. Therefore, we believe they did not follow due process.

“While we would prefer to avoid an appeal to the Environment Court, which will cost ratepayers money, we are left with no choice due to the Council’s flawed decision.”

Nicoll stressed Auckland Council must follow consistent and considered processes when making important decisions about the city’s long-term urban development.

“Despite their own officers recommending the Council consider the plan change request, councillors blocked it. Some of their objections were based on misinformation too.

“For example, the reason we’re seeking a rezoning of the wider area around our retirement community is to allow a more comprehensive, coordinated approach, rather than piecemeal, ad hoc development.

“And our decision to sell the land not needed for our village and aged care community proves we have no interest in holding onto land that we have no intention of using.”

Nicoll also says the suggestion that water pipes and roads won’t be ready is inaccurate.

“This is a staged development, and we will fund most of the infrastructure ourselves. Council officers have also confirmed that the plan change does not raise any fundamental concerns in relation to water supply and wastewater upgrades will be in place.

“The claim that ‘prime’ farming soil would be lost is overstated too. Our analysis shows we are talking about 0.8 of a hectare – only the size of a rugby field – that in practice is highly productive.

“At a wider level, the assertion our proposal would promote ‘urban sprawl’ fails to recognise that Warkworth is already a growing population hub, at the end of a new motorway, with developments completed or underway.”

Nicoll says all the matters raised by Councillors were addressed in Arvida’s plan change application and the request should have been allowed to go through the standard public participatory process.

“All we want is a fair hearing where the facts of our proposal can be heard and tested by a panel of independent planning commissioners.

“We’ve already faced considerable delays in the processing of our plan change request by Auckland Council, which has resulted in ongoing significant costs. The plan change request was lodged in March 2024, but it was only considered almost a year later, in February 2025.”

Nicoll concludes, “Arvida is keen to work with Council as to how its appeal could be promptly resolved.”

About Arvida

One of NZ's largest operators of retirement villages and aged care facilities, with 35 communities across 12 regions, from high-level care to independent living. More than 6,750 residents live in Arvida communities Arvida has more than 2,900 team members.

Arvida’s Warkworth proposal – the numbers

• Total area of rezoning sought: 140 hectares

• Total area of land owned by Arvida: 55 hectares

• Total area of land needed for Arvida’s Warkworth community: 22 hectares • Total area of land to be sold: 33 hectares

• Community residents (once completed): ~300

• Retirement village units (fully completed): 198

• Care centre facility units: 36

Indicative Timeline

• 2025

o Arvida sells land not needed for retirement community

o Consents granted; detailed plans developed

o Arvida begins construction of units plus upgrades to 1.1km of Matakana Rd, including cycleways, walkways, bus stops, road improvements

• 2027 – First 25 units completed, approx. 38 residents

• 2028 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2029 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2030 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2031 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2032 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2033 – 25 more units completed (~38 residents)

• 2034 – 23 more units completed (~35 residents)

• 2035 – Completion of care facility (latest, depending on demand)

• 2036 – Completion of the full Arvida Warkworth community

