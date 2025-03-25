Gang Conflict Warrant Issued Following Tairāwhiti Gang Tensions

A significant Police operation has begun across Tairāwhiti, following several concerning incidents stemming from tensions between rival gangs.

Eight incidents, involving assaults and firearms, were reported between 16 March and 23 March. Police and gang leaders have been working to ease tensions, but an escalation in the conflict between rival gang members has forced us to draw on additional powers.

Yesterday afternoon, Police were issued a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act, giving Police special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons, and vehicles.

Officers from across the district are supporting the operation, which will involve a heavy Police presence in Gisborne and further afield. My focus, and the focus of all staff, is the on safety of our communities. The incidents we’ve been made aware of posed a very real threat to the lives of those involved, and innocent members of the public. We’re not going to tolerate it.

We are continuing to work with gang leadership while sending a clear message to all gang members that they are in our spotlight.

Additional Police will be patrolling communities across Tairāwhiti, stopping vehicles with links to gang members, searching addresses, and progressing enquiries into the recent events of concern.

I want to assure our Tairāwhiti communities that we are driving this hard and will be committing significant resources to holding gang members accountable for their actions.

Police need the community to help us, and people can do that by reporting illegal or suspicious activity, by calling police on 111 if it’s happening now, or by making a report via 105 [1] if it’s after the fact.

