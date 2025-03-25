Name Release: Fatal Crash, Woodville
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
woman who died in a crash on Saddle Road, Woodville on 3
March.
She was 46-year-old Kelly King, of
Woodville.
Our thoughts are with her friends and
family at this difficult time.
The circumstances of
the crash remain under
investigation.
