Name Release, Fatal Train Incident, Invercargill

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have now identified and can confirm the name of the man involved in a fatal train incident in Invercargill, Monday 17 March.

He was 54-year-old Geoffrey Francis McIver a local of Invercargill.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

