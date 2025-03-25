Name Release, Fatal Train Incident, Invercargill

Police have now identified and can confirm the name of the man involved in a fatal train incident in Invercargill, Monday 17 March.

He was 54-year-old Geoffrey Francis McIver a local of Invercargill.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

