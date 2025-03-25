Name Release, Fatal Train Incident, Invercargill
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now identified and can confirm the name of
the man involved in a fatal train incident in Invercargill,
Monday 17 March.
He was 54-year-old Geoffrey Francis
McIver a local of Invercargill.
Police extend our
condolences to his family and loved ones at this
time.
His death has been referred to the
Coroner.
