Strong Community Voice Vital For RMA Reforms - LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has cautiously welcomed the Government’s announcement on Resource Management Act (RMA) reform, saying local communities will need strong input for these changes to succeed.

This week the Government released its plan for replacing the existing RMA with new legislation, which focusses on enhanced property rights and environmental protection.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton says that many of the proposed changes are necessary to drive growth.

“It’s obvious that the current RMA system is neither delivering sufficient development nor adequately protecting our environment. As providers of over a quarter of this country’s infrastructure, councils strongly support reducing the roadblocks to development that currently exist,” says Sam Broughton.

“We all agree that currently there are too many opportunities to potentially slow down the process of getting things built — whether these are houses, renewable energy development, horticulture or other infrastructure.

“It’s also important to ensure this shift to standards and limits achieves what the Government is seeking around environmental protection.

“For this reform to have any longevity, it will require communities to have a strong voice so they can shape the places they live in. It needs to be clear how people who live in our towns and cities can feed into local decision-making when the changes are in place.

“The current proposal could also move the Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement (CME) functions away from regional councils in the future. This needs to be carefully considered and worked through with regional councils, because they have the best insights into the job that needs to be done.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is particularly important in local elections later this year, when hundreds of candidates will be putting their hand up to run for their regional council.”

Sam Broughton says RMA reform presents an opportunity for local and central government to work together on a plan that delivers growth.

"Local government wants to work with the Government to ensure these reforms are a success. LGNZ strongly supports the approach set out in the EAG report of enlisting external experts — including local government representatives — to further develop national standards, environmental limits, and the new nationally standardised zones.

“We’re ready to help ensure councils’ significant institutional knowledge is reflected in this work. Working together, we can strike the right balance so that this legislation stands the test of time, provides certainty and drives economic growth.”

© Scoop Media

