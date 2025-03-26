Ongoing Incident, Murupara
Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Pine Drive, Murupara, remains closed as Police respond to
an active incident at the Murupara Police station.
The
scene is currently contained, and Police are actively
engaging with one person.
We continue to ask the
public to avoid the
area.
