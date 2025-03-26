Mid-Canterbury Travellers Face Delays At Ealing, North Of The Rangitata River Bridge, SH1 From Next Week

People who travel between Ashburton and Rangitata in Mid-Canterbury will need to build in extra time throughout April, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

A roading contractor has become available at short notice, hence notifying people less than a week out, says NZTA.

“We apologise for the lack of forewarning, but given the availability, we hope to make the most of this late summer sealing opportunity,” says Chris Chambers, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA in Mid Canterbury.

From Monday, 31 March to the end of April, a road sealing team will repair a section of highway at the intersection of Withells Road to the west and Ealing Road to the east. There will be no work over the Easter Weekend or public holidays with crews restoring the site to two lanes at midday on Thursday, 17 April.

Temporary traffic signals and Stop/Go will control traffic movements on the single available lane during daytime hours – 7 am to 6 pm, says Mr Chambers. However closer to the time of surfacing Stop/Go is also likely to be implemented over night to protect the surface prior to final sealing.

“Drivers of light vehicles can take the alternative inland route between Hinds and Rangitata, SH79, to avoid having to queue,” says Mr Chambers. Otherwise, they may face delays of up to an hour. (See map for inland route below).

Northbound drivers of light vehicles are strongly encouraged to take Scenic Route 72 (the Geraldine-Arundel Road) from Winchester into Geraldine then rejoin SH1 at Hinds or further north.

Traffic control may be used at the single lane Upper Orari Bridge to ensure people are not delayed for long on the alternate route. SH79 has been re-sealed in recent weeks so will be suitable for all traffic by 31 March.

Heavy vehicles

SH1 drivers of heavy vehicles/ HPMV are requested to remain on SH1 given the fragile state of Scenic Route 72 due to flood damage.

The section of SH1 being repaired was part of a larger reseal in May 2024. Unfortunately, only some sections of this work provided a lasting seal hence this re-work.

NZTA thanks all drivers for planning their journeys around this section of work and taking the inland route whenever possible.

Map for inland route (Image/Supplied)

