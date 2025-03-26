SPCA Prosecutes Man For Brutal Treatment Of Dog

A Rotorua man has been prosecuted after severely mistreating his dog, Bubby, during a series of violent outbursts in January 2024, leaving the animal with a painful fracture and significant distress. The offender was sentenced to 50 hours of community work and six months supervision.

The offender was charged with ill-treatment of an animal under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. The charge was for multiple instances of physical abuse towards his black crossbreed dog, Bubby, during the incident.

The offender became aggressive, growling and pulling on Bubby’s leash when they approached another dog and its owner at the Whakarewarewa Forest Park in Rotorua on 3 January 2024. He struck Bubby with an open hand, causing the dog to vocalise and stiffen. He then kicked Bubby in the ribcage before continuing to walk him along the pathway. The violence escalated when the offender punched Bubby in the head with a closed fist, twice, and stomped on his right forelimb, causing significant pain and injury. In a final act of violence , the offender lifted Bubby onto his shoulder and threw him to the ground.

SPCA inspectors removed Bubby from the offender’s home. After a veterinary examination, Bubby was found to have a fractured metacarpal bone in his right forelimb, an injury consistent with blunt force trauma, specifically from a person stomping on the limb. The injury would have caused Bubby considerable pain, which was compounded by the delay in seeking medical attention.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"I was distressed just reading the case notes, I cannot imagine how someone can be so harsh and inflict such severe harm on an innocent animal, says SPCA Chief Executive Officer, Todd Westwood.

“There is no excuse for Bubby’s injuries, and the abuse he endured is simply not ok. Animals cannot speak or defend themselves in a situation like that, that’s why we will continue to pursue justice on their behalf to stop this in the future."

The offender was also ordered to pay reparations of $2,950.30 and disqualified from owning dogs for a period of five years.

The case highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the obligation to seek proper veterinary care when animals are in need.

SPCA urges the public to report cases of animal cruelty and neglect, so that offenders are held accountable, and animals are protected from harm.

© Scoop Media

