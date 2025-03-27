Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Charged After Indecency Incidents On Buses, Wellington

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a series of offending which occurred on the Wellington public transport network.

In early March, Police received reports relating to several incidents where a male passenger travelling on the Metlink bus network had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner, specifically directing his unwanted behaviour towards lone female passengers. This behaviour obviously caused them distress and to feel unsafe.

Police promptly launched an investigation and as a result were able to identify, locate and arrest the offender without incident.

Police understand these incidents can be distressing and we hope this arrest provides reassurance to large sector of the community who rely on public transport.

Wellington Police are committed to ensuring all members of the public are safe and feel safe as they move about our community.

Police are ensuring the victims of this offending are being provided support.

The offender has been charged with multiple counts of performing indecent acts and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 31 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 