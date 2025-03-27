Fatal Crash, Marton
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1,
near Marton, last night.
Emergency services were
called to the scene about 9.45pm.
Sadly, one person
died at the scene.
Another person sustained minor
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the
scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more