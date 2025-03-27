Fatal Crash, Marton

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1, near Marton, last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9.45pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Another person sustained minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

