Road Closed: State Highway 5, Te Pohue - Eastern
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A vehicle fire has closed State Highway 5 in both
directions at Te Pohue.
Emergency services were called
to the scene, between Te Pohue Loop Road and Richmond Road,
about 11.20am.
The fire has spread to vegetation, and
FENZ is attending.
Motorists should expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more