Proposed Kaipara District Plan Approved For Public Notification

At the 26 March 2025 council meeting, elected members approved the Proposed Kaipara District Plan, paving the way for it to proceed to public notification in late April.

The District Plan is the ‘rule book’ for the district, managing subdivision, use and development, activities as well as Kaipara's natural environment. Under the Resource Management Act, every council is required to have a district plan and review it every 10 years, to ensure the needs of the community and legislative requirements are met.

Ruawai area image (Photo/Supplied)

The district plan review has been underway for several years and following the release of a 'Draft' District Plan in 2022, Council stood up (in 2023) a District Plan Working Party, chaired by Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen to prepare the Proposed District Plan. A direction was set for a "simple and enabling” new District Plan that aims to remove red tape, provide opportunities for growth and balance the need to protect our special places whilst allowing appropriate development.

The Proposed District Plan is a GIS driven E-Plan that is easy to use and navigate. Suggested new zoning is intended to ensure an ample supply of business and housing land will be provided over a 10 plus year period, ensuring sufficient development capacity for projected growth.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson highlighted the importance of the District Plan and getting the community’s feedback.

"I’m looking forward to hearing from the community letting us know where we’ve got the Proposed District Plan right and where you’d like to see changes. Your feedback will help us shape a plan that is fit for purpose and takes us into the future."

With today’s approval, the Proposed District Plan will be publicly notified on Monday 28 April 2025. The public submission period will run until Friday 30 June 2025.

The submission process is the formal part of the Resource Management Act statutory consultation process. This part of the process gives the community an opportunity to be part of the process and influence the final content of the District Plan.

Have your say

Kaipara District Council encourages all residents, landowners, and stakeholders to review the Proposed Plan and provide their feedback during the submission period.

Further details on how to view the Proposed Plan and make a submission will be available on the Kaipara District Council website from Monday 28 April 2025.

