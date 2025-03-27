Arrests Made As Police Issue Appeal In Aggravated Robberies Investigation

Police have made arrests as part of an investigation into three aggravated robberies at Auckland jewellery stores this month.

The investigation has linked the three offences together.

Those were at Kayson’s Fashion Store in Glen Eden on 16 March, and the Krishna Jewellery Store in Papatoetoe and Michael Hill at Mānawa Bay which both occurred on 23 March.

Additional reassurance patrols are being carried out across the region.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says two arrests have been made in recent days, with investigations progressing.

“A number of search warrants have been carried out and further investigative activity like this will continue,” he says.

“Police have also obtained a warrant to arrest for one man, and we are appealing for information on that offender’s whereabouts.

“This is still very much an active investigation, and our teams are progressing well.”

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the aggravated robbery at Mānawa Bay, while a 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to being a party to the aggravated robbery for the offending at Glen Eden.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says: “We are concerned with the violent actions of this group.

“Our teams are still actively searching for the other offenders involved so that they can be held accountable.”

Reassurance patrolling being carried out: In addition to the work being carried out by investigation staff, uniformed Police staff are carrying out reassurance patrolling.

“Our staff will be visible and conduct reassurance patrolling around jewellery stores as part of our wider response,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

“We know the brazen nature of this offending concerns retail staff and the wider public.”

“Our staff will be engaging with retailers, and as part of this presence will speak with them about how they can keep themselves, their staff and premises safe.”

Police also encourage anyone to report suspicious behaviour around commercial premises that gives them cause for concern, acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

Wanted to arrest: Dillinger Tautari Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dillinger Tautari.

The 18-year-old has a warrant for his arrest for the aggravated robbery at Michaell Hill at Mānawa Bay.

“Dillinger has links across the Auckland region and is actively avoiding Police,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

“Anyone who sights Dillinger should not approach him and instead contact Police immediately.”

Anyone with general information on his whereabouts can also contact Police on 105 using the reference number 250323/1850.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

