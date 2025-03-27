Drug Courier Caught With 15 Kilograms Methamphetamine

Suitcase containing 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine. (Photo/Supplied)

Customs has arrested a 23-year-old woman for smuggling approximately 15.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, on a flight from Canada last night (26 March 2025).

During a baggage search at Auckland International Airport, Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystal substance. Initial testing returned a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.

She is facing charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.

The seized methamphetamine equates to a potential street value of up to NZ$4.55 million, and the seizure is estimated to have prevented up to NZ$15.9 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs Airport Manager, Paul Williams, said that transnational serious and organised crime groups continue to manipulate and exploit individuals to carry out their illicit trade.

“Customs is laser-focused on combatting the harm that illicit drugs wreak across communities. This should send a message to others about the dangers of carrying out the leg work for organised crime. No amount of money is worth the cost of getting caught and, in this instance, risking life imprisonment.”

Packages of methamphetamine. (Photo/Supplied)

Anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

