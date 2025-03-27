New Public Toilet Block To Be Installed At North Ground Sports Field

Photo/Supplied

Ōtepoti Dunedin (Thursday, 27 March 2025) – A new toilet block will soon be constructed at North Ground next to St David Street.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) will start work to relocate two trees from the grounds on Friday, 28 March to ready the site for the new toilet block. They will be shifted elsewhere at the reserve.

DCC Project Manager Property Services Rachel Scott says North Ground was strategically chosen for the new toilets to be installed to benefit the surrounding mix of residents and commercial dwellings, and sporting matches at the recreational reserve.

“A large amount of people have wanted more public toilets in North Dunedin for some time,” she says. “The new toilet at North Ground sits nicely next to State Highway 1 and will be the last toilet stop before heading north.”

An archaeological assessment was undertaken to determine the significance of the land and potential risk of encountering historical artefacts and infrastructure. Documents show the reserve has historically been used as a sportsground for over 160 years.

The Dunedin Caledonian Society took over management of the ground in 1862 where it subsequently built a two-storey grandstand. The grandstand was used for recreational purposes, sports, and civic events until it was moved to South Dunedin in 1876.

“I was surprised to find out about the history of the area and the grandstand that existed. It was the largest building in North Dunedin at the time,” Ms Scott says.

Although the grandstand no longer exists at North Ground, archaeologists will monitor for any subsurface infrastructure while the redevelopment and construction work is underway. The archaeological assessment identified a low chance of encountering anything significant.

Once the trees are relocated, earthwork and excavations of the area will start Monday, 31 March. The work is expected to take about three months and the toilet block is scheduled to be installed by mid-2025.

Ms Scott says there will be minimal disruption to the public and traffic. Pedestrians and vehicles will still be able to access St David Street and remainder of the North Ground reserve. Further work will then be needed to finalise the installation.

The new toilets will be modern and incorporate a new design and improved amenities.

