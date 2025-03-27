Decisions Announced On New Way Of Working For Archives New Zealand And National Library

Department of Internal Affairs, Te Tari Taiwhenua, has announced the final decision for organisational change to bring Archives New Zealand Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga and National Library Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa closer together in the way they work.

The Chief Archivist Poumanaaki, Anahera Morehu, and National Librarian Te Pouhuaki, Rachel Esson, have led this change which will support the institutions to improve public access to services, resources and expertise across Archives and National Library.

“This is an important opportunity for change for both institutions,” says National Librarian, Rachel Esson.

“Closer collaboration will not only improve services and access to the taonga we care for on behalf of all New Zealanders but will provide opportunities for staff to acquire more skills from colleagues who are experts in what they already do.”

Archives New Zealand and the National Library will operate under joint leadership of the Chief Archivist and National Librarian, with a new senior leadership and organisational structure that enables greater sharing and collaboration of functions while maintaining the unique purpose of each institution. While there are a large number of positions being disestablished, many new positions are being created. 61 positions will be available for expressions of interest from staff who are not directly reassigned. The overall total reduction is 30 full time equivalent positions, with 15 positions currently vacant.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The statutory responsibilities of the Chief Archivist, the National Librarian, Chief Librarian Alexander Turnbull Library remain unchanged.

“We are now well positioned to use our collective resources and expertise in the best way. We remain as separate institutions and with specific responsibilities. While acknowledging the fiscal responsibilities we faced, the new way of working reflects the thinking and input from all staff,” says Chief Archivist, Anahera Morehu.

This work is happening in the context of wider departmental and public sector changes. It is separate from the second phase of the Department of Internal Affairs’ change programme announced on 18 March.

Consultation with staff took place late last year and, following feedback received, a limited second round of consultation took place in February with staff impacted by changes made to the original design proposal. As a result, final decisions were pushed out from early March to today.

This new way of working will ensure that when the state-of-the-art building opens to the public in Wellington from 2026 the public will see the implementation of the change for improved access to taonga and shared services.

© Scoop Media