Eden Park Trust Welcomes Support From Auckland Council’s Governing Body For Staged Delivery Of Eden Park 2.1

Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium, has welcomed today’s decision by Auckland Council’s Governing Body to support the recommendation for a staged approach to delivering Eden Park 2.1 as part of the Main Stadium REOI process.

Eden Park Trust Board Chair, Kereyn Smith said the decision was important for Auckland and the future of the country’s national stadium.

“Today’s decision is a pivotal step toward securing the long-term future of Eden Park as New Zealand’s national stadium. The staged approach gives us the certainty to plan, the flexibility to deliver, and the ability to respond to the needs of Aucklanders and New Zealanders alike,” Ms Smith said.

“Eden Park 2.1 is a smart, staged investment that delivers high-impact returns for both Auckland and the nation. It’s practical, future-focused, and leverages existing infrastructure to achieve lasting outcomes. We look forward to working with both Auckland Council and central government to make this opportunity a reality.”

Eden Park CEO, Nick Sautner, said the outcome reflects strong support for a financially responsible and environmentally sustainable solution that delivers a future-focused solution for both Auckland and New Zealand.

“We’re delighted that Auckland Council has chosen to support Eden Park 2.1 which is a practical, buildable, and future-ready approach to delivering Auckland’s main stadium. Recognising the Governing Body’s vital role in shaping the next phase, we are committed to working collaboratively to deliver the best outcomes for Auckland and the country,” said Sautner

“Eden Park 2.1 is a high-value, high-benefit opportunity for Auckland and New Zealand. It makes the most of existing infrastructure, leverages the City Rail Link which opens in 2026, and delivers social, cultural, and economic benefits quickly and at scale.”

“Since 2011, Eden Park has contributed more than $1 billion in GDP to the regional economy. Named International Venue of the Year in 2023, Eden Park is a hybrid, multi-purpose stadium that continues to be both a strategic asset for the nation and a community cornerstone for Auckland.

“Globally, there is a growing focus on repurposing and upgrading existing infrastructure. Eden Park is already a highly valuable asset – and with the staged upgrade, we will ensure it remains a highly utilised venue that delivers world-class experiences and continues to create unforgettable moments for future generations.”

Last weekend, Eden Park hosted three different sporting codes including international cricket over four days – a reminder of the venue’s unique ability to bring New Zealanders together through sport and culture.

The Trust remains committed to working closely with Auckland Council and central government to support the development of a strategic framework for the country’s stadium network – ensuring New Zealand has fit-for-purpose venues that deliver strong public value and lasting benefits for the country.

