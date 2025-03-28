TRAFFIC BULLETIN: SH1 Kawakawa: Take Care, We're Still Here!

Road rebuild work on State Highway 1 through Kawakawa is tracking well despite the complexity of working with multiple underground services and an active railway through the town centre, all while keeping SH1 open and minimising disruption to local businesses and road users.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors have completed 100% of the structural asphalt. Work has now moved to the two rail line crossings that run through the middle of the road, which is being undertaken by specialist rail contractors, before our roading contractors return to complete the final asphalt surface.

In the meantime, the road remains several centimetres lower than normal and NZTA is asking people to please take extra care and, where possible, to use designated crossings to help avoid tripping and hurting themselves.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

We appreciate these works are disruptive and appreciate everyone’s understanding. Please be patient and treat our roadworkers with respect – they’re working hard to get this work done as quickly and safely as possible.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across New Zealand with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

You can now sign up to receive email updates on upcoming road maintenance:

For North Auckland (from SH16 north of Woodhill & SH1 north of Warkworth to Wellsford), sign up here: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/t/D514BD40940ECE73

For Northland (from Topuni to Cape Reinga), sign up here: http://confirmsubscription.com/h/t/FCC2E45286662112

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance to improve the safety and efficiency of Northland’s state highway network.

© Scoop Media

